Free Fire redeem codes today (June 1, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles 

Redeem codes are widely used by Free Fire players to get in-game items like skins, costumes, and more at no cost. The primary reason they are preferred to other methods of obtaining free rewards is that they do not necessitate a lot of effort. Once players have their hands on an active redeem code, they can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption.

Following successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to players' accounts in 24 hours. They can then be claimed from the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 1, 2023)

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that will reward you with free gloo wall skins and costume bundles:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: Since these redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for all players.

How to redeem the rewards

If you want to get free rewards via Free Fire redeem codes but don't know how to go about it, you can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Using any of the web browsers on your device, go to the official Rewards Redemption Site (at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Employ the login option required (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you get there, log in via the platform linked to your in-game account. The platforms you can choose from are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest account holders cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. To be able to do so, they must link such accounts to one of the available platforms via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Once you have signed in, insert a redeem code into the text field on the screen. Since errors could lead to a failed redemption, you should enter the redeem code carefully.

You may press "Confirm" after you input the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will pop up, telling you whether or not the redemption was successful.

As mentioned earlier, you can claim the rewards from the in-game mail following a successful redemption.

Disclaimer: As the Indian government has imposed a ban on Free Fire, players residing in the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they are allowed to engage in the MAX variant of the title since it is not prohibited.

