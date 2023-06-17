Free Fire redeem codes today (June 17, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

Free Fire players have access to a wide range of in-game cosmetics, which can be acquired using diamonds. Those who cannot afford to spend this currency in the game can try using redeem codes. These codes are released from time to time and can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive various free rewards.

All redeem codes have a short validity period, so they must be used as soon as possible. In addition, they have server restrictions, which means players can only use the ones available for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 17, 2023)

You can acquire free diamonds and gun skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: The codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Guide to use the redeem codes

To get free rewards using redeem codes, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Look up the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser available on your device. It can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Garena offers six login options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Of the six login options available (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter), use the platform linked to your Free Fire ID/account.

If you have a guest account, you must open the game and link it to any of the platforms mentioned above. This must be done because you cannot use redeem codes with a guest account.

Step 3: Type the redeem code in the text field on the screen. Ensure you make no errors, as it will result in a failed redemption.

You can carefully insert the code and click the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. This will complete the redemption, and if everything goes well, you will receive the rewards.

You can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so those in the country must not play the game. However, they can continue playing the MAX variant since it is not prohibited.

