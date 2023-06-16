Free Fire redeem codes today (June 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles

Free Fire allows players to obtain rewards at no cost via redeem codes and in-game events. Garena makes both available frequently, as they primarily help those who cannot afford to spend money on diamonds (the currency used in the title). Redeem codes, in particular, are easy to use and do not require much effort, making them a great way to get freebies.

Once players have a working redeem code for their server, they can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there. After a successful redemption, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be sent to their in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 16, 2023)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes for you to use if you want to obtain free gloo wall skins and costume bundles:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Process of using redeem codes

Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site to allow players to use redeem codes in a secure manner. You can follow the steps outlined below to use redeem codes on the website and get free rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site or https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Six login options are present on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the six login options available (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter), opt for the one that is linked to your in-game account.

If you own a guest account in Free Fire, you won't be able to use redeem codes on the website. You must link such accounts to the aforementioned platforms to become eligible.

Click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Place a redeem code in the text field on the screen and tap the “Confirm” button. A dialog box showcasing the redemption status will pop up.

Step 4: After successful redemption, open the game and claim the rewards from the mail section. Rewards are generally sent to accounts within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: With a ban placed on Free Fire in India, players in the country should refrain from playing or downloading the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, the MAX variant is not prohibited in the nation, which means gamers can continue to play it.

