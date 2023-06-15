Free Fire redeem codes today (June 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and room cards

Getting exclusive in-game cosmetics in Free Fire is a common desire among the battle royale title's fans. Players can get their hands on such items through the in-game store, Luck Royales, and events, most of which require diamonds to be spent. However, there are also a few methods, like the use of redeem codes, which offer a wide range of freebies.

Redeem codes are basically special codes consisting of 12 or 16 characters, made available by Garena on special occasions or when some milestone is achieved. They can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site before they expire to get premium rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 15, 2023)

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes below to receive free emotes and room cards:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes above may not function for everyone considering their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Process of getting free rewards using redeem codes

It is not difficult to use redeem codes to obtain rewards. However, if you do not know the exact process, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser on your mobile device.

Use the correct login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, you should select the login option associated with your in-game ID. The choices available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

As guest accounts don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you have no option but to link them to one of the available platforms. Head to the game's settings to link such accounts.

Carefully enter the Free Fire redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text field will show up on the screen, where you can enter an active redeem code. You can then click the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box showing the redemption status will appear. If it says the redemption is successful, Garena will deposit the rewards of the redeem code to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Since a ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised against playing the game on their mobile devices. However, they can still play the MAX variant of the battle royale title, as it is not prohibited.

