Free Fire redeem codes today (May 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall and skins

Most Free Fire players do not find it affordable to spend money on diamonds and acquire exclusive items like skins, costumes, etc. This results in them hunting for free means to get premium cosmetics, with redeem codes emerging as the best choice. Essentially, they are special offers that can be redeemed via the Rewards Redemption Site to get a wide array of prizes.

However, the codes come with their specific downsides, i.e., a short expiry span and server restrictions. As a result of that, players will only be able to utilize those active codes that the developers release for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gloo wall and skins (May 28, 2023)

You can employ the following Free Fire redeem codes and get gloo walls and skins in the game:

Gloo wall

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Note: As the redeem codes mentioned above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not work for all players.

Process of using redeem codes

The process to employ redeem codes is quite a simple one, and you can refer to the steps below if you are not aware of the same:

Step 1: Get started by opening a web browser and going to the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. You can visit it at: https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: You will soon see six login options on the screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. Out of these, you must utilize the one that you have connected with your in-game account.

Employ one of the six options (Image via Garena)

Since guest accounts won’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will have only one option: link them to any of the platforms mentioned above. To bind such accounts, you need to visit the in-game settings.

Step 3: A text field will appear, where you can enter the necessary Free Fire redeem code without making any typing errors.

Click "Confirm" once you have inserted the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can then complete the code’s redemption by using the Confirm button. If successful, Garena will send over the rewards in a period of 24 hours, and you can claim the relevant items by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: There has been a ban applied to Free Fire in India, which is why the players belonging to the country must stay away from playing the game. Nonetheless, they can enjoy the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes