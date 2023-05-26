Free Fire redeem codes today (May 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and emotes

Premium items, such as emotes, skins, and costumes, have caught the attention of many players in Free Fire, but obtaining the same in the battle royale title requires real money, which most players cannot afford to spend. Fortunately, free alternatives like redeem codes enable every player to get in-game cosmetics without having to spend anything.
Some redeem codes can also reward items that are comparatively better than the ones users purchase using diamonds. However, it is worth specifying that the codes are not always available, and developers usually release them on special occasions, such as the accomplishment of milestones.
Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and emotes (May 26, 2023)
The following are the Free Fire redeem codes that you can use for free costume bundles and emotes in the game:
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Emotes
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
Note: The codes above might not work for everyone because of unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.
How to use the Rewards Redemption Site
Follow the steps below to use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim redeem codes:
Step 1: Go to the Reward Redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com) on any browser you currently have on your mobile device.
Step 2: Once you have entered the website, sign in using the platform linked with your in-game ID. The choices you have are as follows:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
You need to make sure that your in-game ID is linked to one of these platforms. If not, you have to head back to the game and complete binding your guest account.
Step 3: After completing the login process, ensure that you enter the redeem code inside the text box without committing any mistakes.
Step 4: Click on the Confirm button to complete the process. If the subsequent dialog box indicates a successful redemption, Garena will deliver the code’s rewards to your account.
You can eventually claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.
Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire, players are advised to avoid playing the game. However, the MAX version of the battle royale title can still be enjoyed as it was not on the list of prohibited applications.
