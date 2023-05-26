Free Fire redeem codes today (May 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and emotes

Premium items, such as emotes, skins, and costumes, have caught the attention of many players in Free Fire, but obtaining the same in the battle royale title requires real money, which most players cannot afford to spend. Fortunately, free alternatives like redeem codes enable every player to get in-game cosmetics without having to spend anything.

Some redeem codes can also reward items that are comparatively better than the ones users purchase using diamonds. However, it is worth specifying that the codes are not always available, and developers usually release them on special occasions, such as the accomplishment of milestones.

Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and emotes (May 26, 2023)

The following are the Free Fire redeem codes that you can use for free costume bundles and emotes in the game:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The codes above might not work for everyone because of unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to use the Rewards Redemption Site

Follow the steps below to use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Reward Redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com) on any browser you currently have on your mobile device.

There are six login options prevalent on the official Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have entered the website, sign in using the platform linked with your in-game ID. The choices you have are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You need to make sure that your in-game ID is linked to one of these platforms. If not, you have to head back to the game and complete binding your guest account.

Step 3: After completing the login process, ensure that you enter the redeem code inside the text box without committing any mistakes.

Once you've entered the code, click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the Confirm button to complete the process. If the subsequent dialog box indicates a successful redemption, Garena will deliver the code’s rewards to your account.

You can eventually claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire, players are advised to avoid playing the game. However, the MAX version of the battle royale title can still be enjoyed as it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

