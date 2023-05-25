Free Fire redeem codes today (May 25, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and room cards

Free Fire redeem codes are special combinations of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and alphabets. Garena occasionally releases them for the game’s numerous servers. Players around the world can use them to obtain free rewards, such as skins, costumes, pets, emotes, room cards, and so on.

When a new redeem code is released, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use them and receive freebies in their accounts. They must, however, be aware of the code’s expiry dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (May 25, 2023)

You can use the following Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and room cards in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Since these redeem codes possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for all players.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Listed below are the steps you can follow to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Start by heading to the Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale title.

You can utilize the necessary login option from the list of available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use a platform linked to your FF account to sign in to the website. Here are the platforms you can choose from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You cannot use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own a guest account, you can visit the in-game settings and link it to one of the available platforms.

Step 3: You will see a text field on the screen after logging in. This is where you can input a redeem code.

You can go ahead with the redemption by clicking on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can hit the “Confirm” button after entering a redeem code. Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be deposited into your account via the in-game mail section.

The items are usually delivered immediately. However, it can take up to 24 hours, so you must exercise patience.

Disclaimer: There is a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, and players in the country should not play the game. However, they can play the MAX variant of the title since it is not prohibited.

