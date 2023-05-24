Free Fire redeem codes today (May 24, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and vouchers

Most players in the Free Fire community cannot afford to spend money on diamonds and acquire premium in-game items, so there is a constant search for free rewards. This is where redeem codes come into the picture, offering exclusive cosmetics such as skins, costumes, and more at no cost. They sometimes even provide players with diamonds.

To redeem such rewards via redeem codes, players can head to the Rewards Redemption Site. They must, however, remember that redeem codes have expiry dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (May 24, 2023)

You can get free diamonds and vouchers in Free Fire by using the redeem codes listed below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

E2F86ZREMK49

FFDBGQWPNHJX

2FG94YCW9VMV

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Process of using redeem codes

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use the necessary login option out of the six available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must log in to the website via the platform linked to your Free Fire account. The platforms available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Remember that guest accounts don’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own such an account, you will have to visit the in-game settings and complete the linking process.

Step 3: You will find a text box on the screen after you have completed the login. Insert a redeem code into it.

Once the login completes, press the "Confirm" button on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. In case of successful redemption, you can boot up the battle royale title and head to the in-game mail section to redeem the rewards.

Disclaimer: Considering the ban imposed on Free Fire, players in India are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, since the MAX variant is not prohibited, it can still be enjoyed in the country.

