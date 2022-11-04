Free Fire redeem codes today (November 4, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles

When players do not have enough diamonds, redeem codes emerge as a helpful way to get freebies in Free Fire and are released regularly by Garena. They offer a variety of unique items, ranging from skins and costumes to things like emotes and more.

Furthermore, the redeem codes are also easy to use and do not require much effort on the part of the users. Gamers can easily redeem them on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards instantly into their accounts via the in-game mail section. A list of codes is provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: In light of the ban on Free Fire in India, players should not play or even download the game on their devices. However, because the government did not include the battle royale title's MAX version on the list of prohibited applications, it can still be played.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles (November 4, 2022)

The following are some redeem codes to get free rewards from within the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Note: Due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, it is possible that the aforementioned redeem codes may or may not work for all players.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards

To make use of the Free Fire redeem codes offered in the previous section and obtain the rewards, please follow the steps below:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site using any preferred web browser. You can also visit the website through this link.

Visit Rewards Redemption Site and then use any one of the six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As soon as you reach the website, you must sign in via the platform associated with your FF ID. A total of six options are available on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You will not be able to use the redeem code if you have a guest account in the battle royale title. To become eligible, you must connect your account to one of the platforms mentioned above.

The code should be entered without any typing errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon successfully logging in on the site, a text box will appear where you can enter an active code. You should enter the code carefully without making any errors.

Step 4: Tap the "Confirm" button after inserting the code. Then, the redemption status will be displayed on the screen in a pop-up window.

In the event that the redemption process is successful, you can open Free Fire on your device and claim the items. Generally, rewards get sent immediately, but you should note that the process may take up to 24 hours.

