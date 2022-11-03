Free Fire redeem codes today (3 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and diamonds

Free Fire players are constantly looking for ways to get in-game items at no cost. This is because most of them cannot afford to spend real money on purchases.

The use of redeem codes is one way to obtain in-game items for free. Once players get their hands on an active redeem code, they can head to the Rewards Redemption Site to use them and get the associated rewards.

However, one thing to remember about redeem codes is that they expire after a short period and only function on the server they are released for.

Free Fire redeem codes (3 November 2022)

Given below is a list of redeem codes that players can use to get free emotes and diamonds in Free Fire:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The above redeem codes may not work for all players because of unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to utilize redeem codes

Follow the steps below to use Free Fire redeem codes and get rewards:

Step 1: Use your preferred web browser to go to the Rewards Redemption Site. This link will also take you to the website.

Step 2: Once on the website, you must sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The website features six platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use redeem codes. You will only be able to do so when you link your account to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Visit the in-game settings to link your account to a platform.

After landing on the website, use any one of the six login options in order to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is complete, the screen will show a text box where you can enter an active redeem code.

Input the necessary redeem code and then tap on the 'Confirm' button on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Enter the redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" button. A pop-up window will appear on the screen showcasing the status of the redemption, i.e., if it is successful or not.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, you can open Free Fire on your device and head to the in-game mail section to collect the rewards.

In most instances, you will find that the rewards will be sent immediately after successful redemption. However, it should be noted that it may sometimes take up to 24 hours for them to be sent.

Disclaimer: Due to Free Fire's ban in India, players should not play the game or even download it on their devices. However, since the government did not include the MAX version of the battle royale title on the list of banned applications, it can still be played.

