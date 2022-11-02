Free Fire redeem codes today (2 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Free Fire players can use redeem codes to obtain a variety of free items in the battle royale title.

Each redeem code is made up of 12 to 16 characters (including both numbers and letters). New redeem codes are frequently released for various servers of the game, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain rewards.

It should be noted that redeem codes come with server restrictions and expiration dates.

Free Fire redeem codes (2 November 2022)

The codes given below can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain free skins and room cards:

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF119MB3PFA5

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10617KGUF9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11HHGCGK3B

X99TK56XDJ4X

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

A detailed guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

To redeem Free Fire redeem codes and receive free items in the game, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website.

Step 2: As soon as you reach the website, you must log in using one of the available platforms/sign-in options. You can choose from Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Players with a guest account cannot use redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site. If you are a guest account holder, you must link it to one of the available platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.

There are six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter a redeem code in the text field. Hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process.

After entering the redeem code, hit the 'Confirm' button beneath the text field (Image via Garena)

A pop-up message will appear on the screen informing you of the redemption status.

If the redemption is completed successfully, you can claim your rewards from the in-game mail section.

However, in the event of an unsuccessful redemption, you will encounter an error message on your screen explaining the reasons behind the failure. If this happens, you won't be able to use that particular redeem code and will have to wait for new ones to be released.

Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid downloading or playing Free Fire on their mobile devices, as the government has banned the game. However, they can still play the MAX version of the battle royale title, as it is not on the list of prohibited applications.

