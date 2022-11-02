Free Fire redeem codes today (2 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Free Fire players can use redeem codes to obtain a variety of free items in the battle royale title.
Each redeem code is made up of 12 to 16 characters (including both numbers and letters). New redeem codes are frequently released for various servers of the game, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain rewards.
It should be noted that redeem codes come with server restrictions and expiration dates.
Free Fire redeem codes (2 November 2022)
The codes given below can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain free skins and room cards:
Skins
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF119MB3PFA5
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- SARG886AV5GR
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10617KGUF9
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- X99TK56XDJ4X
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.
A detailed guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes
To redeem Free Fire redeem codes and receive free items in the game, follow these instructions:
Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website.
Step 2: As soon as you reach the website, you must log in using one of the available platforms/sign-in options. You can choose from Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.
Players with a guest account cannot use redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site. If you are a guest account holder, you must link it to one of the available platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.
Step 3: Carefully enter a redeem code in the text field. Hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process.
A pop-up message will appear on the screen informing you of the redemption status.
If the redemption is completed successfully, you can claim your rewards from the in-game mail section.
However, in the event of an unsuccessful redemption, you will encounter an error message on your screen explaining the reasons behind the failure. If this happens, you won't be able to use that particular redeem code and will have to wait for new ones to be released.
Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid downloading or playing Free Fire on their mobile devices, as the government has banned the game. However, they can still play the MAX version of the battle royale title, as it is not on the list of prohibited applications.