Free Fire redeem codes today (1 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

Free Fire players always look forward to the release of new redeem codes, as they offer a way to obtain premium in-game cosmetics without spending money.

Essentially, players can use any active redeem code on the official Rewards Redemption Site. However, they must use them as soon as possible because they expire after a short period of time.

Additionally, redeem codes are subject to server restrictions. This means that players can only use the redeem codes that have been released specifically for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (1 November 2022)

Given below are redeem codes that players can use to get free pets and vouchers in Free Fire:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: Due to their expiration dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not be functional for all players.

How to use redeem codes to get free rewards

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get free in-game items:

Step 1: Access the game's Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. Alternatively, you can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your FF account to sign in. Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK are the six platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site.

If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. In this case, you'll need to link the account to one of the available platforms. Upon doing so, you will be able to use redeem codes.

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you log in, you will see a text box on the screen. You must enter an active redeem code here. Entering the redeem code incorrectly will result in an unsuccessful redemption, so be careful.

Once you have entered the code, click on the 'Confirm' button beneath the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up window will display the redemption status, i.e., whether it was successful or not.

If successful, go to the in-game mail section of Free Fire and claim your rewards. The rewards are usually sent within 24 hours.

However, in the event of an unsuccessful redemption, you will see an error message explaining why the process failed. In this case, you will have to wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government, players in the country should refrain from downloading or playing the game on their mobile devices. However, the MAX version of the battle royale game can be played and is still accessible since it is not on the list of suspended applications.

