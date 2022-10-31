Free Fire redeem codes today (October 31, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and characters

Garena has integrated a range of exclusive items into Free Fire, most of which can be obtained using diamonds. However, as most players are free-to-play, they are generally unwilling to use real money to acquire them.

In recent years, free alternatives like redeem codes and certain events have become quite popular since they have the potential to provide a wide variety of rewards free of cost. These methods are made available frequently, and individuals must be on the lookout for them.

Events are essentially directly incorporated into the battle royale title, while codes are released by Garena on official social media handles or livestreams related to the game. Furthermore, to employ the redeem codes, gamers must use a dedicated website called Rewards Redemption Site. With that out of the way, here are the redeem codes for October 31, 2022.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised not to download or play Free Fire on their devices because it is banned in the country. However, the game's MAX version was not included on the list of prohibited apps and can still be played.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free costume bundles and characters (October 31, 2022)

Listed below are a variety of codes gamers may try utilizing to obtain free rewards within the game:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not work for all users.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

If you wish to utilize redeem codes to get exciting items in Free Fire, you can do so by following the instructions that are outlined below:

Step 1: To start, visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. There are many fake websites on the internet, so you must be careful.

Access the Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in via one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the website, you can sign in with the platform linked to your in-game account. On the Rewards Redemption Site, the following log-in options are provided: Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You cannot utilize guest accounts on this website. Hence, you must link them to one of the platforms listed above to become eligible to use the codes.

Insert the redeem code into the text field displaying on the screen and click Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, insert a redeem code into the text bar on the screen. Then, click the 'Confirm' option beneath it. A dialog box will appear subsequently, notifying you of the status of the redemption process and whether it worked successfully or not.

If the procedure was successful, you can claim the incentives by going to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title. Usually, Garena sends the rewards within 24 hours after the completion of the process.

