Free Fire redeem codes today (30 October 2022): Latest FF codes to free gloo wall skins and gun skins

Redeem codes have established themselves as one of the best ways to get free rewards in Free Fire. They can offer a range of items like skins, costumes, and more. These codes may even offer diamonds on special occasions, making them even more desirable.

Throughout the years, Garena has released many unique codes for different servers of the battle royale title. Essentially, all of them can be redeemed via the Rewards Redemption Site, a dedicated platform established by the developers.

However, users must be quick to utilize them since they do not stay active for a long time.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and gun skins (30 October 2022)

Below is a list of redeem codes for gloo wall and gun skins:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: Due to their unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes listed above may or may not work for all users.

A detailed guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can use the redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site by following these instructions:

Step 1: To begin, make your way to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site using the web browser you prefer. This link will take you to the particular website.

Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site and then use one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon entering the site, you must log in with the same platform connected to your in-game Free Fire account. There are essentially six ways to sign in:

Facebook

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since the Rewards Redemption Site does not allow guest accounts, it is necessary to link all such accounts. If you own a guest account, visit the in-game settings to bind it.

Step 3: Enter the Free Fire redemption code in the text field and click 'Confirm.' Once this is done, a dialog box will appear on your screen indicating whether or not the redemption was successful.

You may input the necessary redeem code and then click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If successful, you may claim the rewards by opening the battle royale title and navigating to the in-game mail section.

Garena usually sends the items immediately after redeeming the code. Although the process may take up to 24 hours; hence, you shouldn't worry if you don't receive them immediately.

Disclaimer: Players should refrain from playing Free Fire or installing it on their devices, as it is banned in India. The MAX version of the game is not among the restricted apps, so gamers are free to continue playing it.

