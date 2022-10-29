Free Fire redeem codes today (29 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and room cards

Diamonds are the premium currency in Free Fire, and players can use them to purchase a wide variety of items. However, since they cost real money, many players cannot afford them.

Fortunately, there are other ways that players can get items in the game, with the use of redeem codes being one of the most effortless and popular methods. Garena often releases redeem codes that provide a variety of rewards like skins, costumes, emotes, vouchers, and sometimes even diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes (29 October 2022)

Listed below are the redeem codes you can use to get free diamonds and room cards in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all players because of unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Instructions to use redeem codes for free rewards

The process of using redeem codes to get rewards has been broken down into the following steps for your convenience:

Step 1: Using your preferred web browser, visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, this link will take you directly to the website.

After arriving on the website, you may use any one of the sign login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you arrive on the website, it will direct you to sign in.

You must use the platform linked to your in-game account to log in. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the six platforms available on the website.

If you have a guest account, you must link it to any of these platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.

Step 3: Carefully input a Free Fire redeem code into the text box that appears on the screen.

Finally, you can click on the 'Confirm' option and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will appear on the screen displaying the status of redemption, i.e., whether it took place successfully or not.

If the process ends up successfully, you will be able to claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

If the redemption is successful, you can claim the rewards associated with the redeem code from the mail section of Free Fire. Garena usually sends the rewards within 24 hours, so you shouldn't worry if you don't receive them immediately.

Disclaimer: Players living in India should avoid playing or downloading Free Fire as it has been banned in the country. However, since the MAX version of the title is not included on the list of prohibited applications, it can still be played.

