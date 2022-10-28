Free Fire redeem codes today (28 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and skins

Many Free Fire players want exclusive items in the game but do not have the means to buy diamonds, which is the currency needed to purchase them. For this reason, they are always on the hunt for cost-free alternatives to get these items, one of which is the use of redeem codes.

Players can use redeem codes released for the game on the official Rewards Redemption Site in order to get rewards. However, it is crucial to note that these codes have limitations. They expire after a given period of time and only work on certain servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (28 October 2022)

Listed below are redeem codes that players can use to get free emotes and skins in Free Fire:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11HHGCGK3B

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

Note: The redeem codes listed above might not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions in place.

Steps you can follow to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Follow the steps outlined below to use redeem codes and get free rewards in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. It can be accessed using this link.

Step 2: Once you reach the website, you'll be prompted to sign in via the platform linked to your in-game account. The available platforms are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Redeem codes cannot be used by players with guest accounts. If you have such an account, you must link it to one of the available platforms. You will then become eligible to use the codes.

Use any one of the six login options to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input a redeem code into the text box on the screen. Enter it carefully to avoid errors.

After you have manually entered the redeem code, click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finalize the redemption process by clicking on the 'Confirm' button. If successful, you can claim your rewards from the in-game mail section.

However, if you encounter an error during redemption (due to server restrictions or expiry), you will not be able to use the redeem code. In this case, all you can do is wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, so players should not play or download it on their devices. However, because the MAX edition of the game is not on the list of banned applications, they can continue to play it.

