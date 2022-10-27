Free Fire redeem codes today (27 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and pets

Most players are interested in collecting exclusive cosmetics and other items in Free Fire to expand their collection. For the same purpose, they generally spend real money to purchase diamonds, the in-game currency required to obtain most cosmetics.

However, because a large portion of the playerbase is F2P (free-to-play), purchasing diamonds isn't always an option. This prompts users to search for free alternatives, and redeem codes are a great option for F2P players. These codes are easy to use, and they're frequently made available by the developers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and characters (26 October 2022)

Below are redeem codes that you can use to get free pets and characters:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow the steps below if you want to use redeem codes to get exciting rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Use any web browser to access the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your FF account. The six available platforms available are Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

There are six log in options, and you can utilize any one (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts cannot be used to claim redeem codes. If you have a guest account, you'll have to link it to one of the available platforms first. You can do so by visiting the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen, and you must enter the redeem code here. You should enter the code carefully, since any typos will result in an unsuccessful redemption.

Enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the process. The status of the redemption will appear in a pop-up window.

If the process is successful, you will be able to retrieve the rewards from the 'mail' section of Free Fire. The rewards usually arrive immediately, but it can take up to twenty-four hours for Garena to send them.

If you encounter an error during redemption, you will not be able to use that particular code and will have to wait for other codes.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is prohibited in India, players from the country should avoid playing or installing it on their devices. They can continue playing the MAX version of the game, which was not on the list of banned apps.

