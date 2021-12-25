Free Fire rewards for Indian server: Get free vouchers, pan, and gun skins in easy steps

Free Fire has been brimming with new events since the arrival of the New Age campaign, and players are enjoying every bit of it. While some offer free rewards, others require spending a handful of diamonds to acquire the prizes.

Not all the events have started, and many new ones will begin in just a few days. The developers have released teasers for a handful of upcoming events, providing a glimpse of the items that will be available in the coming days.

Easy guide to getting free, permanent gun skin and pan in Free Fire

The event offering a permanent gun skin will start on 27 December 2021, and gamers will be able to redeem the rewards until 2 January 2022. It requires them to accomplish simple activities to earn exclusive Blue Fox Statue tokens, which can be exchanged for a range of rewards.

Although users can complete the missions for the statue starting from 27 December 2021, the exchange part will only be available from 1 January 2022.

The list of missions along with the associated rewards are:

Missions that gamers need to complete (Image via Free Fire)

Play 1 match in Clash Squad mode to obtain 1x Blue Fox Statue

Play 1 match in Battle Royale mode to get 1x Blue Fox Statue

Deal 1000 damage to acquire 1x Blue Fox Statue

Play 1 match with friends to receive 1x Blue Fox Statue

Here are the items that players will be able to draw after accumulating the Blue Fox Statue:

The available rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Exchange 10x Blue Fox Statue to receive M60 – Ice Blossoms

Exchange 8x Blue Fox Statue to receive Pan – Snow Doom

Exchange 3x Blue Fox Statue to receive Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 28 February 2022)

Exchange 1x Blue Fox Statue to receive Bonfire

The gun skin boosts damage and magazine size, while players must sacrifice the movement speed. On the other hand, the pan has a red glow, giving it an attractive appearance.

They can follow this guide to collect the Blue Fox Statue and exchange it for the rewards:

Step 1: Users should open the New Age section within events in Free Fire.

Gamers can collect Blue Fox Statue from 27 December (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They should select the ‘Are You Ready?’ tab, under New Age is coming, and press the claim button beside the mission to receive the Blue Fox Statue.

Step 3: Once the redemption is available, gamers can get the desired reward from the New Age is Here tab.

Edited by Ravi Iyer