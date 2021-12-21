5 best Free Fire gun skins for new and returning players

Over the years, gun skins have become an integral component of Free Fire’s gameplay. In addition to improving the aesthetics of a weapon, they further enhance specific stats, making them extremely helpful on the battlefield.

The developers keep adding new ones to the game through various methods including events, collaborations, and more. The game currently offers tons of unique options for gun skins, and they can be obtained by a wide array of methods, including weapon loot crates.

Note: Only the currently accessible skins have been mentioned in this article. Apart from the ones mentioned below, users might find other options, (like the AK Blue Flame Draco) to be viable.

Free Fire: 5 best gun skins available to players

5) MP5 – Champion Boxer

MP5 – Champion Boxer (Image via Free Fire)

The MP5 – Champion Boxer is one of the best options for the MP5, and it improves the performance of the SMG when used. Users can obtain it by opening the Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate, which also features the PLASMA – Champion Boxer.

These are the stats that this weapon skin enhances:

Damage: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Magazine: “+”

4) AK – Flaming Dragon

AK – Flaming Dragon (Image via Free Fire)

The next spot on the list goes to the AK – Flaming Dragon, and its unique appearance makes it another popular option for players. Like several other skins, players will have to shell out diamonds on the AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate in Free Fire.

Listed below are the attributes that are altered by the skin:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Magazine: “-”

3) SCAR – Cupid

SCAR – Cupid (Image via Free Fire)

The SCAR is one of the most balanced Assault Rifles in Garena’s fast-paced battle royale title, and the Cupid skin is a popular option available for this firearm. The name of its crate is ‘SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate.’

The following are the statistics that will be affected if users have this skin equipped:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Range: “-”

2) AWM – Duke Swallowtail

AWM – Duke Swallowtail (Image via Free Fire)

Many people use the AWM to engage in mid and long-range fights in Free Fire, and the stat boost from the Duke Swallowtail can help them even more. The skin also has an eye-catching appearance. Users will have to resort to the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate to get it.

Stats with the skin are as follows:

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Magazine: “+”

1) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

MP40 – Predatory Cobra (Image via Free Fire)

The MP40 – Predatory Cobra is probably the best skin that players can presently get in-game. However, users will have to be quick as the Faded Wheel will end today, i.e., 21 December. Players are guaranteed to receive it within a total of eight spins.

At the highest level of this Evo gun skin, the following stats get changed:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: “+” stands for increased, and “-” means lowered.

Edited by Siddharth Satish