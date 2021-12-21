How to top up Free Fire diamonds via in-game and other methods easily

Due to the many transactions they facilitate, in-game currencies have become a fundamental part of many games, and Free Fire is no exception. The two main currencies in Garena’s battle royale title are gold and diamonds.

Players require the latter to acquire the most exclusive items in-game, like the Elite Pass. However, diamonds do not come for free and need individuals to shell out real money. There are several means that people can utilize to purchase it, and this article discusses the same.

Free Fire: Guide to top up diamonds

In-game

These are all the available options (Image via Free Fire)

The in-game top-up center is probably the primary method for getting diamonds in Free Fire. They can follow these steps to utilize it and avail the in-game currency:

Step 1: First, users should boot up Free Fire and tap on this icon:

Select the diamond icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The in-game top-up center will open up on their screen. They can choose the required number of diamonds they wish to acquire.

The following options are given:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Payment can be completed to get diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can complete the payment to get the in-game currency into their accounts.

Users can also claim free rewards from the top-up event in Free Fire.

Top up websites

SEAGM is one website that players can use (Image via SEAGM)

Users will find several websites that feature Free Fire top-up options. A few of the most popular ones include Codashop, Games Kharido, and SEAGM. They feature several additional offers as well.

However, it is essential to remember that Codashop and Games Kharido aren’t currently available, so users have to resort to the other options.

Moreover, each website has a separate purchase process, and gamers need to complete the required steps to acquire diamonds through them.

Note: Users should always use trusted top-up websites or utilize the in-game center.

