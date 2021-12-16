Free Fire rewards for Indian server: How to get free 'Snowman In Flight' parachute skin

Cosmetics have always been a subject of fascination for the Free Fire players, keeping them interested. Generally, users may buy these through stores and special events using the game's premium in-game currency, diamonds.

However, non-paying players often wait for developers to add new events to the game, eventually providing free rewards. While it requires users to grind through a series of objectives to get the prizes, they are often not very challenging.

The developers have just added a new login event. Users can receive multiple items simply by signing in for a certain number of days, including a permanent parachute, voucher, and Redskull Figurine.

Permanent 'Snowman In Flight' parachute skin in Free Fire

There are three login rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The 'Snowman In Flight' parachute is the login event's final reward, which started on 13 December 2021. The other items, along with the requirements, are as follows:

Sign in for one day to obtain a 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Sign in for three days to obtain Redskull Figurine

Sign in for five days to obtain permanent Snowman In Flight parachute skin

By logging in to the game for a total of five days until 19 December 2021, users will be eligible to obtain the permanent skin. Also, just by signing in for a single day, they will receive a Gold Royale Voucher.

If a player has not logged into their ID in the last several days, they will be unable to get the parachute skin since they will fall short of the needed number of days.

Steps to get the free rewards in Free Fire

Players will not receive the rewards automatically and must collect them manually through the events tab. You may follow the steps given below to acquire the rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: You can open Free Fire and open the event by clicking on the event section.

Select Free Login Rewards section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, select the Free Login Rewards section. Lastly, you can press the claim button to get the item.

You will be able to equip the parachute from the collection section in Free Fire. Since the reward is available for free just by signing in, you should miss out on collecting the rewards.

