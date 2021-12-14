How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get free pet skin and other rare rewards

Diamonds have become an essential commodity within Free Fire, considering the fact that players may use them for a variety of purposes, including the purchase of in-game items. The key aspect is that the premium in-game currency isn't free and needs to be purchased separately.

The developers host various events through which players can acquire multiple items just by purchasing diamonds, and top up events have become a regular part of the game.

The current top up event is called Beaston Backpack Top Up. As implied by the name, it provides a pet skin and an exclusive backpack that has a special action triggered when sprinting or after defeating an enemy.

Obtaining free pet skin and other rewards via Top Up event in Free Fire

There are several ways for users to top up Fire Fire diamonds. However, alternatives like Gameskharido and Codashop are not providing top up options at the moment. Thus, gamers must purchase diamonds within the game.

Here is a guide that all players can follow:

Step 1: You should open Free Fire and then select the '+' button beside the diamonds.

Users have six top up packs (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Several diamond packs will be displayed on the screen. You need to select the most convenient one and make the payment.

However, before you make a purchase, you must keep the top up event requirements in mind.

Pet Skin: Skull Beaston requires the purchase of 100 diamonds in total. On the other hand, users need to acquire 300 diamonds for Beaston Backpack.

Step 3: Once the payment is complete, the in-game currency is credited almost instantly. You will have to manually collect the two items mentioned above through the event interface.

Click on the calendar option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can open the event by clicking on the calendar option and then select Beaston Backpack Top Up under the events tab.

Users can procure both the rewards by purchasing 300 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Finally, you can collect the rewards depending on the number of diamonds procured.

These rewards can be deemed free as players will only be required to acquire in-game currency and not spend it. Thus, this is a great deal for those who regularly purchase in-game currency.

