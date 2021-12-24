Free Fire rewards for Indian server: How to get Gloo Wall - Angel with Horns and more

The developers of Free Fire introduce tons of new cosmetic items into the game, and they typically require the expenditure of diamonds. Because that isn’t possible for everyone, users are compelled to resort to alternatives, with events being one of the most prevalent options.

The arrival of the New Age campaign has been somewhat exciting for players, who can get their hands on a range of themed rewards. Over the previous week, several new events have poured into the game.

Guide to getting free rewards in Indian Free Fire server

New Age

Gamers can collect New Age Coins (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers must complete the required objectives in this web event to earn New Age Coins. Later, these can be exchanged to claim items from the Exchange Store, featuring costume bundles, skins, and other rewards.

In addition, there’s a login reward for 25 December — the Jingle Skull backpack. There are also leaderboard rewards accessible.

Rising Day Top Up

The event will be available till 27 December (Image via Free Fire)

Rising Day Top Up commenced pretty recently and will run until 27 December. The two rewards that players can acquire include a Katana skin and a gloo wall skin called Angel with Horns. Users must purchase 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively, in Free Fire to get them.

Login Till Rising Day

Login event (Image via Free Fire)

This event requires users to sign into Free Fire each day to claim a free reward. It started on 23 December and will be available until 27 December. If gamers have logged in for the first two days, they can claim 5x New Age Coins today.

Listed below are all the rewards:

Login 1 day to get 1x Pet Food

Login 2 days to get 5x New Age Coins

Login 3 days to get Snow Slicer

Login 4 days to get 2x Incubator Voucher

Play Till the Rising Day

Play Till the Rising Day event (Image via Free Fire)

In this event, users are needed to complete specific tasks. After doing so, they become eligible to claim rewards, including the themed Winter Basher skin, 500x Universal Fragments, and more.

Here are further details:

Login 4 days to get 3x Leg Pockets.

Kill 30 enemies to get 500x Universal Fragments

Play 10 matches to get 3x Bounty Tokens

Booyah 8 times to get Winter Basher

Apart from all this, several other events will be starting in the coming days.

