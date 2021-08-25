Free Fire rewards: List of ongoing anniversary events and free rewards available today (25 August)

On 20 August, events related to the Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations made their way into the battle royale title. Players now have a shot at getting their hands on various prizes, including a character, a bundle, and several skins, among other things.

In the calendar, the developers have specified the dates of each event. Here are all the ones that are currently running and their rewards.

All the ongoing Free Fire 4th anniversary events and their rewards

The 4th-anniversary party

There are several sub-events inside the 4th-anniversary party. Here are the ones that are currently going on:

Memory Jigsaw

There are four different sections for different colors in Memory Jigsaw (Image via Free Fire)

Memory Jigsaw is one of the events that has started, and users may obtain the "Amplified Bassrock" costume bundle and numerous other goodies from it. To receive the items, they must complete four sections of the jigsaw puzzle.

Memory Album

The list of characters with whom users have to take photographs in the new mode (Image via Free Fire)

In this new event, players must snap photographs with 15 specified characters in the Annual Party game mode. Upon completing this task, they will obtain the Grenade — Thrash Goth.

Fragment Royale

Rewards that players can obtain through the Fragment Royale (Image via Free Fire)

To receive awards in the Fragment Royale, gamers need to make spins utilizing the Anniversary Dynamic Tokens. Each time, they will draw a random reward, including the Rhythm Fragments (for Memory Jigsaw) and the exclusive surfboard skin — Disc Hover — among other things.

Anniversary quiz

The anniversary quiz requires players to answer a question each day (Image via Free Fire)

Participants in the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz are required to answer a new question each day. Each correct answer will land them a random reward.

Apart from that, there are several milestone rewards that users can get for answering a specific number of questions correctly.

Play Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf is the latest mode added to Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers will receive the following items by playing a certain number of matches in the 1v1 or 2v2 options in Lone Wolf mode.

Three matches: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token

1x Weapon Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token Five games: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token

1x Diamond Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token Ten rounds: 1x Incubator Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token

Login rewards

The Bright Lights avatar can be claimed today

Login Rewards commenced a few days back, i.e., on 23 August. Here are the different rewards that players can obtain from the event just by logging in:

Three days: Bright Lights avatar

Bright Lights avatar Five days: Turn Up banner

Turn Up banner Seven days: Thrash Metallic backpack

Hence, if they logged into Free Fire the last two days, they can claim the Bright Lights avatar today.

Get Upgrade CS Voucher

Completing these missions will reward players with tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Players can obtain the "Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher" by exchanging Anniversary Red Tokens at this event. They can collect the tokens by completing daily missions.

Note: Redemption will start on 28 August, but users can collect the tokens for it presently.

