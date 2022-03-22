Free Fire rewards redemption guide: Official website and steps to redeem code

Free Fire is one of the most used titles in the battle royale genre, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. It is widely prevalent among players with low-end devices due to its easier compatibility.

Garena has introduced many astonishing in-game elements to keep users interested in the title. Redeem codes are some of the most sought-after items in the game. Gamers are regularly looking for new redeem codes to get their hands on free items like emotes and outfits.

Garena has also introduced a special redeem code website to make it easier for individuals to use redeem codes.

Free Fire rewards redemption guide for official website

The redeem code website has a very easy-to-use interface. A beginner can quickly add their in-game ID and paste the redeem code to receive the reward directly to their account.

1) Open any browser and search for the Free Fire redeem code site, or visit this link.

2) On the website, players are required to log in with the same account used to play the game. They can enter their Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, VK, or Huwaei IDs to log in on the website.

3) After that, a new screen with various boxes becomes visible.

The Free Fire rewards redemption website

4) Users must enter a valid redeem code with 12 characters containing capital letters and numbers.

6) Upon successfully entering redeem codes, they will need to click on the Confirm button.

6) Gamers will get a particular reward on their account if the code is valid.

There are chances of various redeem codes not working, as they are either time-limited or user-limited. It means that some of the codes do not work after a certain amount of time or expire after a certain number of users have already used them.

Individuals can follow Garena's social media handles to stay updated on the arrival of new redeem codes and be the first to get the rewards.

