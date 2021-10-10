Free Fire rewards for today (10th October): How to claim Gloo Wall - Phantom Predator and Skull Punker Backpack

With the introduction of frequent events, Free Fire users can now obtain various items for a reduced price or even for free. As a result, there is constant anticipation among players as they wait for the developers to introduce new events.
A few of the ongoing ones provide individuals with the chance to acquire a Gloo Wall and Backpack skin upon accomplishment of a specific objective.
Obtaining free rewards in Free Fire (October 10)
Max Mission
The Skull Rocker bundle, among other things, is available for free in the Max Mission event, which is due to end soon.
They will need to accumulate a set quantity of "MAX Tokens" before exchanging them to get the rewards.
Feed the Pet
Developers of Free Fire added the Feed the Pet on October 4, and it is set to end today, i.e., October 10. As part of the event, players must complete missions to earn Biscuit Tokens.
Players can use the tokens they have collected to play the minigame and receive Star Tokens. Users can later exchange Star Tokens for various rewards.
Max Your Weekend
Max Your Weekend commenced on October 9 and will be concluding on October 10. It offers players the very exclusive Skull Punker Backpack. They will be eligible to claim it after completing the objective of playing Free Fire for a total duration of 60 minutes.
Top-up event
On October 7, Free Fire introduced the Phantom Top-Up event, entitling players to a Backpack and Gloo Wall skin. They will have to buy a certain amount of diamonds to get them for free.
Thus, to obtain the Sauce Swagger Backpack and Gloo Wall - Phantom Predator, individuals will need to purchase 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.