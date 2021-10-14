Free Fire rewards for today (14 October): How to get Wukong character and Haunting Night Pan skin

Garena doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to adding new cosmetics to Free Fire, and the game is regularly updated with various new items. The continuous introduction of events allows users to obtain a range of rewards at no cost.

Several new events based on the FFIC have recently made their way to the game's Indian server. They offer prizes such as character trials, costume bundles, and a plethora of other exclusive rewards.

Obtaining free rewards from Free Fire rewards today (14 October)

Character trial

A seven-day trial of the Wukong character is available today (Image via Free Fire)

This event started on 10 October and will last until 17 October. During this period, the developers have provided users with the chance to obtain trial versions of various characters.

Individuals that have logged in on all of the days will be eligible to claim the seven-day trial of the character Wukong.

Pick Your Side

Gamers need to select between one of the two sides (Image via Free Fire)

In the Pick Your Side event, players must choose one of the two sides that they believe will score more points in each of the rounds of the FFIC finals. To obtain the Haunting Night Pan skin, users must make three correct guesses.

For each successful answer, they will additionally receive 3x FFIC Silver tokens and a Diamond Royale Voucher.

Claim FFIC Resupply

The tokens can be used to redeem different rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Claim FFIC Resupply allows players to redeem their FFIC Silver tokens for goodies such as Weapon Royale Vouchers and more.

They are recommended to save up these tokens and utilize them to claim the Crimson Parkour Bundle, which will be available for redemption after 17 October.

Top-up event

Top-up event is set to conclude very soon in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Today is the last day of this top-up event in Free Fire, and users need to hurry if they desire to get the Sauce Backpack skin or the Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator. Similar to all the other top-up events, users have to buy the required number of diamonds to get them:

Get Sauce Swagger Backpack by purchasing 100 diamonds

Get Gloo Wall- Phantom Predator by purchasing 500 diamonds

Aside from that, players can obtain several other freebies by linking their Amazon Prime account to Free Fire. They can also grab a free gift from the supply chest via the "Hideout" section.

Edited by Siddharth Satish