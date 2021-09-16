Free Fire rewards for today (16 September): How to claim free Gloo wall skin, Backpack and more

The new Moco: Rebirth in Free Fire has included several in-game events that have kept gamers engaged in the game for more than a week. These include a boatload of exclusive theme cosmetics including backpacks, surfboard and more that users may obtain by fulfilling requirements.

The special gloo wall skin and backpack are among the most sought-after items among users. Also, these are available for free. Players may take advantage of this opportunity by purchasing in-game currency during the Tech Guru top up event.

They will have to buy 100 diamonds to get the free backpack. In the meantime, players can obtain the gloo wall by purchasing 500 diamonds.

Note: The rewards in the top up event are free as users need not spend diamonds to acquire them, but only need to purchase the in-game currency.

Steps to get free gloo wall skin and backpack in Free Fire

Step 1: After users have purchased the given number of diamonds in Free Fire, they can open the event section.

Step 2: Next, they can select Tech Guru Top Up under the Moco: Rebirth section.

Players need to claim the rewards from the Tech Guru Top up section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players can tap on the confirm button beside the items to obtain them.

Other free rewards available in Free Fire on 16 September 2021

Glo – Drone Backpack (Moco’s Jump)

Glo Drone is the reward in Moco's Jump event (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s Jump event started on 15 September and has several rewards up for grabs, including multiple weapon loot crates and an exclusive Glo – Drone Backpack. Gamers will have to play a mini-game in which they need to avoid obstacles to earn points.

Players will be able to obtain the themed backpack skin by collecting 12000 points in total.

Glo Technica Skyboard (Moco’s Challenge)

Glo Technica Skyboard in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Moco's Challenge event has been underway for a few days now. It requires users to complete a set of specific missions to attain the rewards. It includes signing in and playing a specific number of matches with the Moco character.

Glo Technica Skyboard can be attained by playing with the Moco character in a total of 5 games.

