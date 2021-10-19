Free Fire rewards for today (19 October): How to get free 'Mind It' emote and Venom set today

Garena releases cosmetics into Free Fire regularly, and users are eager to get all of this content. In most cases, they must spend diamonds, the premium in-game currency. This is not possible for everyone, and gamers rely on alternatives such as events.

The regular introduction of events in Free Fire provides them with an excellent opportunity to obtain free goodies. A couple of the ongoing ones offer players a free emote, costume bundle, unique skins, and more.

Obtaining free rewards in Free Fire today (19 October)

Diwali Top Up

The top up event ends on 21 October in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Diwali Top Up started on 15 October and ends on 21 October. If users wish to obtain free rewards, they will have to purchase a particular number of diamonds:

Top-up 100 diamonds for 3x Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate

Top-up 300 diamonds for Mind It emote.

Claim Daily Rewards

Upon logging in, players will receive a free reward (Image via Free Fire)

For the Diwali celebrations, the developers have already added an event where players have to log in daily to get the rewards. The items include several loot crates and vouchers.

Hence, gamers can just sign in daily and get the prizes through the events section.

Friend Callback

The Callback event provides free rewards for inviting inactive friends (Image via Free Fire)

In the Friends Callback event, gamers have to invite their friends who haven’t been active in Free Fire for quite some time. Upon doing so, they will get the respective rewards.

With five invited players, individuals will receive a very rare Venom vs Carnage Crate.

Chaos Attack

The Venom Motorbike is up for grabs in this (Image via Free Fire)

This web event involves players collecting specific tokens that can be used against bosses to inflict damage. After the boss retreats, i.e., the HP reaches 0, they will receive the rewards.

Users will get a special Venom Motorbike if they defeat the level 4 boss.

Chaos Quest

This bundle can be obtained by players through the Chaos Quest event (Image via Free Fire)

In the Chaos Quest event, users stand an opportunity to get the We Are Venom Streetwear bundle. They have to complete the daily missions to collect Carnage Tokens which can later be used to claim this exclusive costume bundle. Hence, users shouldn’t miss this opportunity.

Using FFIC tokens

Claim FFIC Resupply (Image via Free Fire)

Users can subsequently also utilize the FFIC tokens in the “Claim FFIC Resupply” or “Be A Champion” event to redeem the individual item they want.

Be A Champion (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, if gamers used the redeem code released a few days back, they will obtain an FFIC Gold Token. Players can use it to get one of the four rewards: One-Finger Push-up emote, Skyler character, Beaston pet, M4A1 FFCS skin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer