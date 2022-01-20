Free Fire rewards for today (20 January): Get free Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale vouchers

Events are one of the primary means through which players of Free Fire can obtain rewards, including cosmetics, characters, pets, and more. Such items are sold at a reduced cost or given away for free when individuals complete specific objectives.

As of this writing, a few ongoing events in the game give users rewards at completely no cost. Vouchers, a Gloo Wall skin, and a Pan skin are among the things they can earn.

Free Fire: Guide to get free rewards on Indian server (20 January)

Update patch rewards (19 January – 24 January)

Update patch rewards features two vouchers (Image via Garena)

With the release of the Free Fire OB32 update, the developers have presented two free rewards – 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers. They can be claimed by anyone who has installed the latest version of the game.

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the free vouchers:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire and press the "Calendar" icon to visit the "Events" section.

Step 2: Tap on the "Update Patch Rewards" option.

Step 3: Click on the "Claim" button next to the rewards to redeem the items.

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II (15 January – 21 January)

This event has an exclusive Gloo Wall skin up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Following the first SpaceSpeaker Top-Up, a second one was introduced to the game. The two things available at this event are exceptionally rare since they were added as a result of the game's partnership with SpaceSpeaker.

To receive the items, players will need to purchase a certain number of diamonds. The specifics are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get Pan – Hiphop Face

Purchase 300 diamonds to get Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

Real money would have to be spent on buying the diamonds (Image via Garena)

It is crucial to note that although the top-up rewards are free, gamers will have to spend real money on purchasing the required number of Free Fire diamonds.

In addition to the ones mentioned above, numerous other events will commence in the coming days.

