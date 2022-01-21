Free Fire rewards for today (21 January): Claim free Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crates

Free Fire players who can't afford to buy diamonds in order to get exclusive in-game items generally rely on events. A variety of events are frequently introduced to the game by developers and provide many free rewards.

Garena recently added the ‘She Plays Free Fire' calendar to the game. However, events based on it are yet to commence. Apart from that, a few other events are running and offer free Weapon Loot Crates and vouchers, among other items.

Guide to obtain free rewards on Indian Free Fire server (21 January)

Play CS Rank New Season

A new season of Clash Squad has been added (Image via Garena)

The developers introduced this event following the start of CS-Ranked Season 11. It will run until 23 January and players will be required to complete the task of participating in two ranked matches in the game mode. They will then be able to get a free 'Craftland Room Card (1 match)'.

Play New Mode

Gamers can play a particular number of matches to get the items (Image via Garena)

Creative Mode for Craftland has been introduced, and players can earn free rewards by playing matches. Once they have completed the required amount, they will be awarded the following prizes:

Play 1 time in Creative Mode: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 5 times in Creative Mode: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Play 10 times in Creative Mode: 3x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crates

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II

Gamers have to purchase the required number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II commenced a while back and is set to conclude today. Interested users must purchase the given number of diamonds in Free Fire to get the two rewards:

Buy 100 diamonds in the game for Pan – Hiphop Face

Buy 300 diamonds in the game for Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

Update Patch Rewards

The Free Fire OB32 update has been released recently (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

This is another event that gives users free rewards on the Indian server of the game, and players aren’t asked to perform any tasks for it. Individuals can directly proceed to claim 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers by signing in after updating to the OB32 version.

Edited by Siddharth Satish