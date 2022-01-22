Free Fire rewards for today (22 January): Steps to get free character (trial) and backpack skin

Events in Free Fire have been an essential aspect of the experience for many players since they provide a range of free rewards while also keeping them engaged. Today, the ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign has kicked off, and one event based on it has commenced.

Apart from that, a few other events are running in the game, offering a Legendary backpack skin, among other rewards.

Free Fire: Obtaining free character (trial) and backpack skin

Demi Wings Top-Up

The Demi Wings Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Demi Wings Top-Up provides an exclusive backpack skin alongside a special loot box. Users must buy a particular number of diamonds to acquire them as a top-up bonus. These are the specifics:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get Burning Flap Loot Box

Purchase 300 diamonds to get Demi Wings Backpack skin

Play CS Rank New Season

The Play CS Rank New Season event (Image via Garena)

The event started on 21 January and will go on until 23 January. Gamers must complete the task of playing two matches in the newly commenced CS-Ranked Season 11. After doing so, they will receive a Craftland Room Card.

Readers can check out a guide about the same by clicking here.

Play New Mode

The Play New Mode event (Image via Garena)

Players can earn free rewards by participating in matches in the recently released Craftland’s Creative Mode. This event provides the following items after completing the required objectives:

Play 1 match in Creative Mode to get Weapon Royale Voucher (1)

Play 5 games in Creative Mode to get Diamond Royale Vouchers (2)

Play 10 matches in Creative Mode to get Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crates (3)

Gather for Party

The Gather for Party event (Image via Garena)

Gather for Party has recently commenced, and it is a part of the ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign. Gamers can get a 7-day trial of 13 different female characters after playing one match. Additionally, they can get the following:

Play three matches with friends to get Weapon Royale Voucher (1)

Kill ten enemies to get Universal Fragments (500)

Play 20 games to get Moco Doll Backpack

Update Patch Rewards

The Update Patch Rewards event (Image via Garena)

In this event, gamers can go ahead and claim 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers. They do not have to complete any tasks and can claim the two rewards straight after updating to the latest OB32 update.

Steps to claim the rewards

After completing the objectives of the respective events, users have to visit its section under the events tab. They will find a ‘Claim’ button beside each item, which they can press to receive the free rewards in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

All the events are pretty easy to complete and will not require much effort from players. As a few days remain, they can take their time accomplishing the tasks needed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer