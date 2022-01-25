×
Free Fire rewards for today (25 January 2022): How to get character trials for free

Kapella is one of the characters that can be obtained (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Jan 25, 2022 10:03 AM IST
As the years have passed, events have become an essential part of Free Fire. The 'She Plays Free Fire' campaign has recently commenced in the game, and numerous events have been added based on it.

Through these events, gamers stand a chance to get their hands on various female-themed rewards, including a free backpack skin and more. Moreover, an upcoming event will be providing them with the Detective Panda pet for free.

Free Fire rewards: Character trials for free (25 January 2022)

Demi Wings Top-Up

Two rewards are available from the event (Image via Garena)
The Demi Wings Top-Up features a unique backpack skin and loot box skin, with players required to purchase a specific quantity of diamonds to receive the items as a top-up bonus. The specifications for the event are as follows:

  1. Buy a total of 100 diamonds: Burning Flap Loot Box
  2. Buy a total of 300 diamonds: Demi Wings Backpack skin

Play New Mode

Gamers need to play matches in Creative Mode (Image via Garena)
Creative Mode has made its way into Free Fire with the OB32 update of the game, and this particular event will give rewards to players who play a given number of games. These are the requirements:

  • 1 match: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
  • 5 matches: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers
  • 10 matches: 3x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Gather for Party

Trials of all these characters can be redeemed (Image via Garena)
Free Fire's Gather for Party event began a few days ago and will run until 26 January. Players must play a single match during the period of this event to get character trials for these female characters:

  1. Olivia
  2. Nikita
  3. Misha
  4. Caroline
  5. Moco
  6. Laura
  7. A124
  8. Shani
  9. Notora
  10. Steffie
  11. Kapella
  12. Dasha
  13. Xayne

Users can also complete the respective missions to get a Weapon Royale Voucher, 500 Universal Fragments, and a Moco Doll Backpack for free.

Suit Her Up

Players must collect the tokens (Image via Garena)
Gamers can participate in the Suit Her Up event and receive the 'SHE Token' by completing objectives that the developers have set. Upon accumulating a given number of these tokens, they can be exchanged for exclusive prizes, including the Ruthless Jinx Bundle, Universal Fragments, and Weapon Royale Voucher.

It is important to remember that only the token collection process has begun, and the exchange procedure will start later.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
