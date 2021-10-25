Free Fire rewards for today (25 October 2021): How to get free Prisoner Bundle, gun skin, and more

Diamonds are usually required for Free Fire cosmetics, however, a segment of the playerbase finds it unfeasible to purchase the premium in-game currency. As a result, they turn to alternative methods such as participating in events that reward them with exclusive items.

In line with the Diwali celebrations, numerous events have been added to the Indian server of Free Fire that provide users with a variety of rewards, such as gun skins.

Obtaining free rewards in Free Fire today (25 October)

Prisoner Bundle

There are several sub-events (Image via Free Fire)

The new Red Light, Green Light mode is now live, and the developers have added a few events that will reward the players for playing it. The items have been divided into several sub-events, and to get the entire Prisoner Bundle, players must select the cosmetic items in each of them.

Here are the tasks to complete:

Update patch to play: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher + Prisoner (Top)

Play 5 matches: Prisoner (Shoes)

Play 10 matches: Prisoner (Pants)

Get into the top five: Prisoner (Head)

Users can opt for alternate rewards as well if they do not wish to get the bundle.

Diwali Top Up 2

Diwali Top Up 2 (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the Diwali Top Up 2, the developers are offering the 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate and Katana – Sword of Honor. Users will have to purchase 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively, to get them in Free Fire.

BOOYAH Missions

BOOYAH Missions (Image via Free Fire)

The BOOYAH Missions event will be drawing to an end today, and users will have to be quick if they wish to get the rewards set by the developers.

To get items, players have to obtain a particular number of wins. The list of prizes includes the very exclusive Magnificent Mayur Loot Box.

Charge the Portal

In Charge the Portal, players must complete daily missions to get energy points. After reaching a particular milestone, the rewards of that tier get unlocked, and gamers will have to choose any one of them. The prizes are set at 50, 90, and 130 energy points.

Charge the Portal rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Players can also invite their friends to join a team. This is recommended as energy points are shared across the team.

Apart from this, several other Diwali events will take place in the coming days that provide players with an incredible opportunity to get a variety of rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish