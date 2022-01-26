Free Fire Rewards for today (26 January 2022): Get free India Facepaint

One of the primary means by which gamers can obtain free exclusive rewards in Free Fire is by participating in events. They are introduced to the game regularly, and players are generally ecstatic whenever Garena adds a new event.

The ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign is presently running on the Indian server, and there is also an event celebrating Republic Day. Several themed items can be acquired through the events.

Free Fire: How to get free India Facepaint and other free rewards

Happy Republic Day

The event is available only for today (Image via Garena)

Developers added this event to celebrate Indian Republic Day. Users must complete these simple tasks before they can claim their respective rewards in-game:

Login 1 day: 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Play 1 match with Friends: 1x Craftland Room Card

India Facepaint: Play 30 minutes

Booyah 3 times: 3x Incubator Royale Vouchers

Booyah 5 times: 2x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate and 2x FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Daily Login Rewards

Three cosmetic items can be claimed today (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login Rewards event commenced today and will run until 1 February. Individuals are merely required to sign in each day to get their hands on the seven-day trials of several costume bundles.

On the first day, gamers can go ahead and redeem the Carbon Time-Hopper (Mask), Carbon Time-Hopper (Shoes), and Carbon Time-Hopper (Top). They can check out the exact specifics regarding it by clicking here.

Demi Wings Top-Up

The event is great for those who purchase diamonds (Image via Garena)

Demi-Wings Top-Up is set to end in a day. Users who are interested in acquiring the two rewards, i.e., a loot box and backpack skin, will need to buy a particular number of diamonds in Free Fire:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Burning Flap Loot Box

Top-up 300 diamonds in the game: Demi Wings Loot Box

Suit Her Up

The tokens can now be collected (Image via Garena)

The collection of ‘SHE Tokens’ has started in the Suit Her Up event and users can now complete specific objectives to acquire them in Free Fire. Once the redemption begins on 29 January, players can redeem items, including an exclusive costume bundle, Ruthless Jinx Bundle.

They can also claim rewards like a Weapon Royale Voucher and Universal Fragments.

Edited by Siddharth Satish