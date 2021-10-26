Free Fire rewards for today (26 October): Get free weapon skins and more

Garena has added a wide variety of cosmetics to Free Fire. To obtain most of those items, users must spend diamonds, the premium in-game currency. However, for many, this is not a feasible choice. Hence, they turn to alternative techniques, such as events.

There are now a plethora of unique events taking place in the battle royale title. Players have the chance to earn incentives such as free skins and a variety of other rewards.

Free Fire weapon skins and other new rewards for today (26 October)

Charge the Portal

This event will provide players with several rewards (Image via Free Fire)

To obtain the rewards through this event, gamers must accomplish the daily objectives to attain energy points. They must collect a particular number of tokens/points to unlock the three milestone rewards:

One of the four gun skins - Portal Unlock (50 points).

One of the five pets - Extra Charge (90 points).

One of the four gun skins - Super Charge (130 points).

As a result, they will be eligible to claim two gun skins and a single pet for free.

Here are all the available ones:

Rewards that users can get from the Charge the Portal event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Weapon skins

Famas – Warrior’s Spirit

UMP – Art of War

M60 – Crimson Red

M4A1 – Flaming Skull

Pets

Detective Panda

Rockie

Shiba

Robo

Ottero

Diwali Top Up 2

Diwali Top Up 2 will be ending in two days (Image via Free Fire)

Diwali Top Up 2 commenced on 22 October and will be available for a few more days. Like all the other events, gamers will have to purchase a particular number of diamonds in Free Fire to get the respective rewards.

Here are the exact details on the same:

3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate for purchasing 100 diamonds.

Katana – Sword of Honor for buying 300 diamonds.

A few other Diwali-based events will be starting soon in Free Fire. Readers can check out the entire calendar by clicking on this link.

