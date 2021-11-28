Free Fire rewards for today (28 November): Get free Loot Box and more skins

Free Fire incorporates several events regularly, allowing players to obtain items at a reduced price or free. The ongoing Booyah Day celebrations conclude in the next few days and the remaining events include "Booyah Go" and "Booyah Shoot."

Additionally, a top-up event has recently been added to the game, which has resulted in the addition of the Agent Hop pet to Free Fire. Here's a guide on how users can get free rewards today.

Free rewards in Free Fire India server (28 November)

Booyah Shoot

Booyah Shoot will be concluding today in Free Fire

Players will be able to enjoy Booyah Shot until 28 November, i.e., today. In the event, gamers must complete daily missions/tasks to get basketball tokens, which they may utilize to attempt shots into the basket.

Later, users will be eligible to get the various milestone incentives that have been specified by the developers whenever they have reached a specific score threshold.

There are several milestone rewards

To obtain the Booyah Day Loot Box, they would have to make 30 successful shots.

Booyah Go

Dice tokens can be obtained by check-in or aftermatch drops

The Booyah Go event requires users to earn Dice tokens to play the mini-game. They can typically be accumulated via aftermatch drops or daily check-ins.

After participating in the mini-game, players will be able to acquire 'Booyah Head.' These are the tokens required by them as they can be exchanged for goodies in the Booyah Store.

Gamers can claim all these rewards

Items that are redeemable include a costume bundle, a parachute skin, and more.

Agent Hop Top Up

This event started today in the game

Agent Hop has finally been introduced into Free Fire, and users can get the pet, its skins, and action through this event. Like all the other ones, individuals will have to buy a particular number of diamonds to get the prizes at no cost.

Here are the exact details:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Agent Hop

Top-up 300 diamonds to get Pet Skin: Carnival Agent Hop

Top-up 500 diamonds to get Show off (action) and Pet Skin: Cyber Agent Hop

