Free Fire rewards for today (29 November): List of rewards revealed

Events come to the aid of players who cannot spend money on acquiring diamonds in Free Fire. New ones are introduced regularly by developers, providing individuals with the chance to obtain a wide range of items at no cost.

With Diwali and Booyah Day celebrations in November, it has been a particularly exciting month for Indian users. At the moment, there are only a few events running in the game; however, they do provide several exciting rewards.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire India server today (29 November 2021)

Booyah Go

Booyah Go (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah Go is the final event of the Booyah Day celebrations, and it will conclude today, 29 November. In this, users need to accumulate dice tokens via aftermatch drops and daily check-ins. Later, they can use them to play the special mini-game.

Through the mini-game, individuals will be obtaining "Booyah Head," which can be used to exchange for tons of unique rewards.

Live watching rewards

Rewards can be claimed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

The FFAC finals were held yesterday, and, like with most of the competitions, live-watching milestones were set by the developers. All of them were crossed, and a redemption code was given out.

Redeem code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

Players can claim it to get "Brave Crystal" and "Rare Crystal," which can be traded for numerous prizes.

Readers can check more about the redeem code by clicking here.

Note: The code will expire today at 1:59 PM.

Agent Hop Top Up

Agent Hop Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

Agent Hop has been added to Garena Free Fire and players can obtain it through this event. Gamers will have to buy a particular number of diamonds to receive the pet and several skins for free. Listed below are the precise details:

Buy 100 diamonds: Agent Hop

Buy 300 diamonds: Pet Skin: Carnival Agent Hop

Buy 500 diamonds: Show off (action) and Pet Skin: Cyber Agent Hop

Countdown to the New Patch

Countdown to Patch Day (Image via Free Fire)

The new update is all set to be released very soon, and as a countdown to it, an event has been added. Users will have to log in each day to be eligible for the items.

The event started back on 26 November and those who have signed in every day can claim 3x Pet Food and 2x Resupply Map for free.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha