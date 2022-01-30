Free Fire rewards for today (30 January): Get free Glacier Hollowface Bundle

Free-to-play users in Free Fire have always been on the hunt for methods that will provide them with exclusive rewards at no cost. Regular events brought in by Garena are one of the most effective ways that they have on their hands.

Presently, a few are running on the Indian server, and they feature a wide assortment of items, ranging from a free pet (Detective Panda) to a costume bundle. Consequently, users can complete the given tasks set by the developers and acquire them.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire today (30 January)

Kungfu Tigers Top-Up

A legendary emote is available (Image via Garena)

The developers incorporated this top-up event into the game a few days back. It features three great rewards, and users will need to buy a given number of diamonds in Free Fire to acquire them at no cost. These are the specifics they need to meet:

Ferocious Facepaint: Top-up 100 diamonds SVD – Frozen Platinum: Top-up 300 diamonds Kungfu Tigers: Top-up 500 diamonds

Daily Login Reward

The bundle can be claimed through this event (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login Reward started back on 26 January, and it is an event through which users can claim the 7-day trial of the exclusive Glacier Hollowface Bundle.

They do not have to complete any specific task and can claim the costume as a reward by signing in to the battle royale title.

Suit Her Up

Suit Her Up features four different items (Image via Garena)

Suit Her Up is an exciting event, and gamers need to complete the missions set by the developers to accumulate the ‘SHE Token.’ They can later use the same token to redeem the various rewards.

The items available comprise Ruthless Jinx Bundle, Universal Fragments, Weapon Royale Voucher, and Random Loadout Loot Crate.

Play Time Reward

They have to play the game for a particular duration of time (Image via Garena)

Today is the last day of the Play Time Reward, and gamers must play matches in Free Fire for a particular duration of time. Upon crossing the requirements, they will be eligible to get the rewards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Individuals can obtain the Detective Panda pet, Universal Fragments and a few other items.

Edited by Srijan Sen