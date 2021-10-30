Free Fire rewards for today (30 October 2021): Get free Desi Gangster Bundle and other rewards

Typically, players in Free Fire are seeking methods to acquire free rewards. That's because the majority of cosmetics like skins and costumes cost a substantial amount of diamonds.

The continuous and regular introduction of events enables users to get a diverse array of products for free. Diwali festivities have begun on Free Fire's Indian server, with rewards including free costume bundles, among other items like weapon skins, a pet, and more.

Free rewards in Free Fire for Indian server (30 October 2021)

Rang De Rangoli

The Rang De Rangoli event (Image via Free Fire)

The Desi Gangster Bundle is up for grabs in the Rang De Rangoli event. To begin with, gamers have to select a Rangoli pattern and fill it using paintbrushes. Each token can be acquired by killing 5x enemies.

Upon completion of Rangoli, the Desi Gangster Bundle will be available for redemption.

Charge the Portal

The Charge the Portal event (Image via Free Fire)

Users must complete daily missions in the Charge the Portal event to earn energy points. In total, there are three milestones that they have to reach by collecting those points:

50 energy points (Portal Unlock) – To get one of the four gun skins

90 energy points (Extra Charge) – To get one of the five pets

130 energy points (Super Charge) – To get one of the four gun skins

As a result, gamers will get a total of two gun skins and a pet through this event.

Pick Diwali Hampers

Rewards of days 3, 5, and 7 can be selected by players (Image via Free Fire)

The Pick Diwali Hampers event began pretty recently and provides gamers with various free rewards. In addition to freebies, it also allows them to select the items they wish to get.

Initially, participants are required to head to the event interface and select their preferred rewards for the third, fifth, and seventh days of the event. The items for all the other days are the same for everyone.

Diwali Top Up 3

The Diwali Top Up 3 event (Image via Free Fire)

Another new top up event has started, and users have to purchase a respective number of diamonds to get their hands on the following:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get: AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate

Top-up 300 diamonds to get: Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills

