Free Fire rewards for today (3rd October 2021): How to get Angel Wings backpack and Skull Bang parachute

Many Free Fire players cannot afford to purchase diamonds to get exclusive in-game items. This often leads them to look for alternative methods. Such users can participate in the events to obtain items at no cost upon completing a set of objectives.
Periodically, new events are made available in Free Fire, offering a set of unique rewards and other cosmetics. A few of the ongoing ones provide players with an opportunity to attain the Angel Wings backpack and Skull Bang parachute, among several other items.
Getting the free rewards today (3 October) in Free Fire
Top-up event
The ongoing top-up event began a few days back and will draw to an end on 6 October. It provides gamers an opportunity to attain the Indigo Burn Katana skin and Angel Wings Backpack.
To claim them as free rewards, individuals will need to top-up a specified number of diamonds:
- Top up 200 diamonds to claim Indigo Burn Katana
- Top up 500 diamonds to claim Angel Wings Backpack
Max Mission
This event allows gamers to gain a Skull Rocker Bundle, Craftland Room card, and a few other items free of charge. They only have to collect a specific number of "MAX Tokens" and later exchange them for these particular rewards:
- 1 MAX Token to get Random Loadout Loot Crate (can exchange 50 times)
- 4 MAX Token to get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (can exchange three times)
- 4 MAX Token to get Craftland Room Card (1 Match)
- 15 MAX Token to get Skull Rocker Bundle
Celebrate Max Launch
The event started on 28 September and will end on 6 October. Users need to log in for a certain number of days to claim free rewards such as the McLaren Racing Loot Box and Skull Bang. Given below are the specifics:
- Log in 1 day for Neon Punker (Avatar), 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- Log in 2 days for Neon Toxic (Banner)
- Log in 3 days for Skull Bang parachute
- Log in 5 days for McLaren Racing Loot Box