Free Fire rewards for today (3rd October 2021): How to get Angel Wings backpack and Skull Bang parachute

Many Free Fire players cannot afford to purchase diamonds to get exclusive in-game items. This often leads them to look for alternative methods. Such users can participate in the events to obtain items at no cost upon completing a set of objectives.

Periodically, new events are made available in Free Fire, offering a set of unique rewards and other cosmetics. A few of the ongoing ones provide players with an opportunity to attain the Angel Wings backpack and Skull Bang parachute, among several other items.

Getting the free rewards today (3 October) in Free Fire

Top-up event

Top-up event has been running since the past few days (Image via Free Fire)

The ongoing top-up event began a few days back and will draw to an end on 6 October. It provides gamers an opportunity to attain the Indigo Burn Katana skin and Angel Wings Backpack.

To claim them as free rewards, individuals will need to top-up a specified number of diamonds:

Top up 200 diamonds to claim Indigo Burn Katana

Top up 500 diamonds to claim Angel Wings Backpack

Max Mission

This event offers a free costume bundle for collecting MAX tokens (Image via Free Fire)

This event allows gamers to gain a Skull Rocker Bundle, Craftland Room card, and a few other items free of charge. They only have to collect a specific number of "MAX Tokens" and later exchange them for these particular rewards:

1 MAX Token to get Random Loadout Loot Crate (can exchange 50 times)

4 MAX Token to get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (can exchange three times)

4 MAX Token to get Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

15 MAX Token to get Skull Rocker Bundle

Celebrate Max Launch

Celebrate Max Launch event in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

The event started on 28 September and will end on 6 October. Users need to log in for a certain number of days to claim free rewards such as the McLaren Racing Loot Box and Skull Bang. Given below are the specifics:

Log in 1 day for Neon Punker (Avatar), 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Log in 2 days for Neon Toxic (Banner)

Log in 3 days for Skull Bang parachute

Log in 5 days for McLaren Racing Loot Box

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far