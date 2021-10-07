Free Fire rewards for today (7 October): How to get Punk Waggor pet skin and Skull Rocker Bundle

There are tons of unique cosmetics in Free Fire, like costume bundles and more. However, many players cannot afford to buy diamonds to obtain all such exclusive items, so they look for other ways to acquire such content for free.

In such cases, events come to the rescue, and they often offer several freebies after individuals complete specific missions. Several new events are introduced periodically by Garena, and they offer a variety of rewards. Punk Waggor pet skin and Skull Rocker Bundle are the two items available in the ongoing events.

A guide on how to get free rewards in Free Fire today (7 October)

1) Feed the Pet

Players can get Mr Waggor's pet skin through this event (Image via Free Fire)

Feed the Pet was added to Free Fire on 4 October and will be available until 10 October. Players can get Biscuit Tokens by completing missions, which they can use to play the minigame later.

By playing the minigame, players will earn Star Tokens that can be exchanged for rewards such as the Punk Waggor pet skin.

2) Max Mission

Skull Rocker Bundle is one of the rewards available in MAX Mission event (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the Max Mission, gamers can get the Skull Rocker Bundle for free, among a few other rewards. They will simply need to collect a certain number of "MAX Tokens" and then trade them in for the prizes. The exact specifics for the same has been provided below:

Exchange 1 MAX Token to get Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be done 50 times).

Exchange 4 MAX Tokens to get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (can be done three times).

Exchange 4 MAX Tokens to get Craftland Room Card (1 Match).

Exchange 15 MAX Tokens to get Skull Rocker Bundle.

3) Phantom Top-Up event

Today, Phantom top-up event has started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

A new Phantom Top-Up event was recently introduced to Free Fire, and players can attain a backpack and Gloo Walls skin through it.

The rewards are free for players who purchase/top-up a certain number of diamonds:

For Sauce Swagger Backpack: Top-up 100 diamonds.

For Gloo Walls – Phantom Predator: Top-up 500 diamonds.

Also Read

Additionally, players can claim pre-registration rewards for Free Fire MAX and get the respective items for free.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan