Free Fire rewards for today: How to claim free Venom Backpack and Carnage Helmet

Since its announcement earlier this month, gamers have been pumped up for Free Fire's latest collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This is the game's first partnership with a movie, and it has a lot to offer to users in the shape of exclusive cosmetic items.

Today is the peak day of collaboration. Multiple events have now commenced, with a range of items up for grabs. One of the most exciting rewards is the Venom-themed backpack and Carnage Helmet.

Get free Venom Backpack and Carnage Helmet today in Free Fire

Venom Backpack

Venom Backpack can be equipped from the collection (Image via Free Fire)

The Venom Backpack is one of its kind and is available as a reward in the login event. Therefore, all users who sign in today are eligible to get it. Players will manually have to claim the given backpack from the events section.

Users who are unaware of the procedure to attain the rewards may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, players can sign in to their Free Fire account and subsequently open the events section.

Players need to tap on the Login Now tab. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should select the Free Fire x Venom tab and click on the Login Now section.

Users will get the backpack by pressing the claim button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap on the confirm button to get the backpack.

Carnage Helmet

The Carnage Helmet is the exclusive cosmetic up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

The Carnage Helmet is a reward for playing 60 minutes on 16 October 2021. After accomplishing this objective of playing the game, players may follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire x Venom tab in the event and then select the Fight With Venom Power option.

Once you complete the objective of playing 60 minutes, you can attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You will find a Claim button beside the helmet. Press it to receive the cosmetic.

These rewards can only be attained on 16 October 2021. They are relatively easy to acquire, so players shouldn't miss out on this opportunity .

