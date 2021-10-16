Free Fire rewards for today: How to claim free Venom Backpack and Carnage Helmet

Since its announcement earlier this month, gamers have been pumped up for Free Fire's latest collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This is the game's first partnership with a movie, and it has a lot to offer to users in the shape of exclusive cosmetic items.
Today is the peak day of collaboration. Multiple events have now commenced, with a range of items up for grabs. One of the most exciting rewards is the Venom-themed backpack and Carnage Helmet.
Get free Venom Backpack and Carnage Helmet today in Free Fire
Venom Backpack
The Venom Backpack is one of its kind and is available as a reward in the login event. Therefore, all users who sign in today are eligible to get it. Players will manually have to claim the given backpack from the events section.
Users who are unaware of the procedure to attain the rewards may follow the steps given below:
Step 1: First, players can sign in to their Free Fire account and subsequently open the events section.
Step 2: Next, they should select the Free Fire x Venom tab and click on the Login Now section.
Step 3: Tap on the confirm button to get the backpack.
Carnage Helmet
The Carnage Helmet is a reward for playing 60 minutes on 16 October 2021. After accomplishing this objective of playing the game, players may follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire x Venom tab in the event and then select the Fight With Venom Power option.
Also Read
Step 2: You will find a Claim button beside the helmet. Press it to receive the cosmetic.
These rewards can only be attained on 16 October 2021. They are relatively easy to acquire, so players shouldn't miss out on this opportunity .