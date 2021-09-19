Free Fire rewards for today: How to get Glo Rubik Grenade, Cyber Multitasker Lootbox, and more

There are a wide variety of cosmetics available in Free Fire that users may obtain by spending diamonds. Users can also participate and complete various tasks in events to have an opportunity to get such items.

Several events are going on in Free Fire as a part of the Moco: Rebirth and many rewards are available. Glo Rubik Grenade, Cyber Multitasker Lootbox, and Glo Technica Skyboard are among the most appealing rewards that users can obtain.

A guide on how to get free rewards in Free Fire today (September 19, 2021)

Coder’s Crib

The Moco’s Crib event commenced on September 10 and will run until September 26. During its period, users have to participate in the Pew Pew Pew minigame using Coder Cube C1 to earn M Coins. These can be later redeemed to acquire a series of exciting rewards. A few of the attractive items along with the required number of tokens are given below:

Moco Month Pin – 200 M Coins

Pet Skin: Cyber Falco – 150 M Coins

Moco’s Wings – 150 M Coins

Cosmic Teleportia Bundle – 500 M Coins

Moco Jump

Moco Jump offers an attractive Glo Drone backpack as a reward. In this event, users must earn a specific number of points in the minigame by dodging the obstacles. Moreover, there are two different modes – Origin and Virus Invade mode, with the latter awarding more points.

Players will be able to attain all the stage rewards by collecting 12000 points.

Friends Callback

The Friends Callback event started in Free Fire on September 18 and will draw to an end on September 21. Players must invite inactive friends back into the game to obtain these rewards:

Call Back one friend - 6x Coder Cube C1

Call Back three friends - 6x Coder Cube C1

Call Back five friends - Cyber Multitasker Loot Box and 6x Coder Cube C1

Call Back seven friends - 10x Coder Cube C1

Stronghold Battle

The Stronghold mode was introduced into the game, and an event around it was also added. Users have to play a specific number of matches in that mode to become eligible to claim the following free rewards

One match: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: October 31, 2021)

Five matches: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: October 31, 2021)

Ten matches: Grenade - Glo Rubik

Moco’s Challenge

The Moco's Challenge event started in Free Fire a week back and will run until September 21. Players need to play a certain number of games using the Moco character to receive these items:

One match with Moco: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Three matches with Moco: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: October 31, 2021)

Five matches with Moco: Glo Technica Skyboard

