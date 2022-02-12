Free Fire rewards for today: How to get new Brassy Backpack skin (Legendary) for free

The Squad Beatz campaign has been running in Free Fire for more than a week, and it has resulted in the arrival of numerous events that have provided players with the opportunity to get a broad range of items. Today, i.e., 12 February, is the peak day of the festivities, and lots of new content has been incorporated into the game.

One of the events, 'Login Reward,' enables users to get their hands on a Legendary backpack skin for free.

Step-by-step guide for obtaining free Brassy Backpack skin (Legendary) in Free Fire

The backpack can be redeemed from its specific section (Image via Garena)

The free login reward, a unique Brassy Backpack skin, is only available today, and gamers are not required to complete any objectives to receive it. They simply need to sign into the game and visit the relevant event to acquire the item for free.

The backpack is pretty attractive and has excellent effects. Consequently, individuals must not miss this opportunity and claim the Legendary skin straight away.

They can complete the procedure by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Gamers should start Free Fire on their devices.

Step 2: After they are on the lobby screen, users need to tap on the particular web event icon, as shown below:

This is where users should click (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The web event will pop up on their screen. Next, players must tap on the 'Login Reward' section.

Step 4: They can redeem the reward by pressing the 'Claim' button beneath it.

Users can subsequently equip the backpack skin in Free Fire via the 'Vault' tab, accessed from the main lobby.

Other events of Squad Beatz for peak day

Today is the peak day (Image via Garena)

Aside from the special login reward, the developers also included numerous other events as part of the peak day celebrations. It consists of the unique pet ludo mini-game, the gold draw, and the play to win.

They all have various rewards in store, such as gun skins, vouchers, and other goodies.

