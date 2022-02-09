3 best reward items in Free Fire Squad Beatz event (February 2022)

Events are something that the Free Fire community greatly appreciates since they allow them to earn various rewards. Garena makes sure that players are engaged by introducing new ones periodically.

Gamers have been delighted with the ongoing Squad Beatz campaign as they have been able to acquire tons of freebies. Among the themed items available are costume bundles and skins.

Note: This article only states the rewards that can be obtained for free by players.

Players should get these rewards via Squad Beatz events in Free Fire (February 2022)

3) Brassy Backpack

Users should just log in on 12 February to get the skin (Image via Garena)

The Brassy Backpack skin will be rewarded to users on the peak day of the Squad Beatz campaign, i.e., 12 February. They can acquire it by logging in, and the developers have set no specific objective.

Gamers can visit the special web event of Squad Beatz in Free Fire and press on the ‘Login Reward’ section. They will find a ‘Claim’ button, which they can click to redeem the backpack skin.

2) Jewel Mystified Bundle

Jewel Mystified Bundle can be obtained by collecting 120 stars (Image via Garena)

Jewel Mystified Bundle is one item that has caught the eye of many players. They have to acquire 120 stars to be eligible to claim the exclusive female costume bundle in Free Fire.

Gamers can directly acquire stars by exchanging the BEATz Token – Ruby or by playing the Gem Shuffle mini-game introduced with the event.

They can further check out the guide regarding obtaining the bundle by clicking on this link.

1) Burnt BBQ (Emote)

This event will run for a few more days in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Burnt BBQ is a part of the newly commenced top-up event, Squad Beatz Top-Up II, added after the first one ended. This emote is provided alongside a Legendary loot box skin.

As with all other top-up events, individuals will need to purchase a particular number of diamonds to get the rewards:

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box: Top-up 100 diamonds

Burnt BBA: Top-up 500 diamonds

Users should note that real money has to be spent on buying the diamonds, but the rewards in this event are free and given as a top-up bonus.

