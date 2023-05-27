Free Fire SEA Invitational Finals Day 2: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

EArena kept themselves in pole position with 188 points following Free Fire SEA Invitational Finals Day 2. Due to their dominant performance on Day 1, they managed to lead the scoreboard despite suffering through a few poor matches today. Magic Esports and Morph sit behind them in second and third places with 158 and 152 points, respectively.

Evos Phoenix held fourth place with 127 points and will have to play incredibly well in their remaining matches to seize the title. Genesis Dogma and First Raiders finished in seventh and ninth with 114 and 92 points, respectively. Expand was in the last position with 48 points after 12 games.

Day 2 overview of Free Fire SEA Invitational Finals

G Arsy outplayed FW Esports in the end zone to register the first Booyah of Day 3 with 12 eliminations. Genesis Dogma and SBTC impressed as well, garnering 17 and 12 points, respectively, in the opener. EArena, who dominated on the first day, took only three points.

SEA Invitational Finals standings after 12 matches (Image via Garena)

The second game saw several battles in the beginning, as Flash and FW were eliminated early. Meanwhile, G Arsy maintained their natural style of play and earned their second back-to-back Booyah. Morph and EArena also had an awesome match, securing 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Evos Phoenix took control of the third encounter, showcasing their perfect coordination with a phenomenal 14-kill victory. EArena also managed to keep their performance up to plunder 24 points, while G Arsy stumbled this time and was unable to take a single point.

Switching to the fourth game, Team Flash, the Free Fire Vietnam League winner, kicked it up a gear to grab a 13-kill Booyah. Magic and Genesis Dogma, too, showed off their abilities, getting 20 and 16 points in this round. Two Thai powerhouses, Evos and EArena, claimed only five and two points respectively.

P Esports from Vietnam exhibited their prowess and ensured an important Booyah with seven kills. Evos and EArena were phenomenal, sealing 20 points each, while Team Flash could not add a single point to their table.

After multiple failures, First Raiders put on a fine show, clinching the sixth match of the Free Fire Invitational Finals Day 2. The Indonesian side garnered a total of 28 points in the match. Morph and FW Esports also showed some resistance, earning 20 and 16 points, respectively.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes