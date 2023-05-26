Free Fire SEA Invitational Grand Finals Day 1: Overall rankings, match-wise highlights, and more

Thai team EArena saw a strong start to the Free Fire SEA Invitational Grand Finals, taking 120 points in only six matches. They got three Booyahs and 70 eliminations on Day 1 and are currently in the first spot. Morph is second with 84 points, while Magic is third with 83 points without a single Booyah.

SBTC and Evos Phoenix, with 61 and 56 points, grabbed the fourth and fifth positions on Day 1. Genesis Dogma, who recently claimed the Free Fire Masters League S7 title, came ninth with 42 points. First Raiders failed to ensure a good start to this Stage, as this Indonesian powerhouse has collected only 21 points.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Finals Day 1 highlights

Match 1

Day 1 standings of SEA Invitational Finals (Image via Free Fire)

Thailand champions EArena presented their strong teamwork in the first game, claiming a mammoth 19-kill Booyah and getting a boost to their confidence. Magic Esports, G Arsy, and P Esports earned 21, 13, and 13 points, respectively. League topper Evos Phoenix collected only three points.

Match 2

SBTC Esports displayed a very intelligent move in the end zone when two teams, Morph and Magic Esports, were fighting against each other. They took advantage of this situation and got the victory with eight kills, thanks to NEO’s fabulous performance. Magic and Morph claimed 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 3

EArena put up another good showing to acquire their second Booyah with 11 eliminations. Their Free Fire stars, Limit and Orgus, secured four kills each. This third game also saw the return of Evos Phoenix, who amassed 16 points, including eight frags. Genesis and G Arsy grabbed 11 eliminations each.

Match 4

None of the finalists were able to stop EArena in the fourth match as this Thai squad registered their third victory with 11 kills. In just four matches, they added a total of 80 points to the scoreboard, putting pressure on their opponents. Magic and Team Flash managed to plunder 20 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 5

Morph notched up the fifth game with 16 frags, obtaining 28 points in it. EArena earned 21 points while fighting aggressively but failed to get the Booyah. Evos Phoenix and G Arsy scored only three points each.

Match 6

Evos Phoenix wrapped up Day 1 with a spectacular 17-kill victory in the sixth match. Their three pro Free Fire athletes, Joena, Gethigh, and Moshi claimed five kills each. Evos Phoenix's counterparts, EArena, maintained their flow and gained 18 points.

