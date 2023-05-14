Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

On Day 2 of the Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage, First Raiders Eclipse retained their pole position. Meanwhile, in the matches played between Groups B and C, Genesis Dogma played impressively and secured a place in the top five after just six matches.

First Raiders continue to maintain their dominance with a score of 160 points, followed closely by FW Esports from Vietnam with 143 points. Morph secured the third position, replacing Evos Phoenix, who didn't have a match to play on Day 2. P Esports also showed progress, climbing up to the fourth position, while E Arena displayed an improvement in their gameplay after a disappointing first day.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Day 2 Overview

Match 1

MORPH Team from Indonesia, with their improved gameplay, won this first game on the Bermuda map with six kills. However, in the match standings, First Raiders Eclipse finished first due to their aggressive gameplay. This squad acquired 12 finishes, which took their match total to 21 points.

Match 2

Expand from Malaysia came out on top in the second game with 12 frags. Xroy, a member of this squad, was declared the MVP for his four eliminations. However, it was Genesis Dogma that went berserk and secured 25 points with the help of 16 kills. EArena also performed well in this game, collecting 17 points.

Match 3

Vietnam's P Esports took full advantage of the safe zone to acquire a victory in this third match with 14 frags. Star Free Fire athlete Nero was the MVP of this game for the eight important kills he obtained. Genesis Dogma were looking good in this match but were eliminated early on with 10 frags.

Match 4

Magic Esports from Thailand took their first Booyah in this Free Fire event with 15 kills. The squad showed balanced gameplay with good rotations, which helped them achieve this win. FW Esports and Morph Team were behind them in the second and third spots, with 15 and eight eliminations, respectively.

Match 5

In the fifth match of Day 2, Genesis Dogma displayed exceptional gameplay, securing their victory with a remarkable 20 eliminations. Right from the start, they were determined to win. The MVP title for this game went to Yousf, a member of this squad, who managed to kill 10 opponents. First Raiders secured the second position with 12 eliminations.

Match 6

In the last match played on Nexterra Map of Free Fire, MORPH Team clinched their second Booyah with an impressive score of 16 kills, thus concluding Day 2. Expand and Magic Esports secured the second and third positions with 11 frags each, while EArena managed to secure 12 points.

