Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage Day 3: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

At the end of the Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage's first week, Evos Phoenix was at the top of this event's overall scoreboard. This fan-favorite Thai team demonstrated why they are a formidable force on this international stage by amassing a total of 173 points, which included 89 eliminations and four Booyahs, from the 12 matches they participated in.

Their counterpart, Magic Esports, were behind them with 160 points, while Indonesian team First Raiders Eclipse, also with 160 points, are in the third spot. Malaysian side Expand climbed five places to end up in the fourth position. FW Esports and Morph Team have slipped to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Genesis Dogma, who were in great form on Day 2, saw a below-average Day 3. They could only rake in 25 points on the latter, pushing them to seventh rank.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage Day 3 Overview

Match 1

Week 1 standings of SEA Invitational (Image via Free Fire)

In the first game on Bermuda, Eagle Esports from Vietnam emerged victorious with seven kills, thanks to their passive gameplay. Expand came in second place with 10 kills, closely followed by Magic Esports, who played well and got nine eliminations.

Match 2

Expand took advantage of their strong position in the end zone to obtain a nine-kill win in the second round. G Arsy Aphrodite also put up a good fight, securing 11 frags, while Eagle Esports — despite being eliminated early — managed to grab nine frags.

Match 3

Evos Phoenix exhibited their class in the third battle and came out on top with 12 frags. Team member Joena was declared the MVP for his five important eliminations. Eagle Esports went berserk once again and was able to grab 23 points with the help of 14 kill points.

Match 4

Evos Phoenix, with 10 frags, added another victory to their bag. Expand once again showed a good performance to come second with 13 frags. DLong and Co. showed good rotations with balanced gameplay, which helped them in winning a Booyah

Match 5

The penultimate battle of Week 1 was won by Alpha from MEA with eight frags. However, it was Magic Esports who led the match standings with 13 eliminations while Evos displayed consistency in their gameplay and went on to grab 15 points.

Match 6

The sixth contest in this Free Fire event was dominated by Thai's Magic Esports, who achieved a remarkable 19 frags. The team adopted an aggressive approach from the beginning, and their underdog Free Fire athlete Donbu was named the MVP for his seven eliminations. Evos Phoenix and SBTC Esports were not far behind, each with eight frags.

